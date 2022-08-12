Summit Financial LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.82. 92,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

