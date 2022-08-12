Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 192.8% in July

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a growth of 192.8% from the July 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Metal Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

Sumitomo Metal Mining stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.02. 21,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,677. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $13.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

