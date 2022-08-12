Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the July 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:SOMMY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

