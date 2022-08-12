S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,360.39

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,360.39 ($28.52) and traded as low as GBX 2,170.40 ($26.23). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,320 ($28.03), with a volume of 8,664 shares changing hands.

S&U Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a current ratio of 36.94 and a quick ratio of 36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,162.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,359.35.

Get S&U alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&U

In other news, insider Graham Coombs acquired 912 shares of S&U stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,180 ($26.34) per share, with a total value of £19,881.60 ($24,023.20).

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.