Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $22.21 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 958.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period.

