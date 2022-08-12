StockNews.com Upgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.41. 1,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,123. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

