StockNews.com Upgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to Buy

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.41. 1,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,123. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.28 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

