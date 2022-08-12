StockNews.com Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SLB opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

