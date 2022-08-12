StockNews.com Lowers Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.01.
Schlumberger Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of SLB opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
