StockNews.com Lowers Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLK. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 4,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.