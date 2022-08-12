StockNews.com Lowers Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Information Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

III stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Information Services Group news, Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $89,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,013,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6,274.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,741,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 168,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 60,296 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

