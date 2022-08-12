StockNews.com Lowers Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Icahn Enterprises has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.59%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -493.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

