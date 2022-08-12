StockNews.com Lowers Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen downgraded Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Epizyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $247.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 391.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 million. Equities analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Epizyme by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Epizyme by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

