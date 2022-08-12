StockNews.com Lowers Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
