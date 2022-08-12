StockNews.com Lowers Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.