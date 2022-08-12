StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

