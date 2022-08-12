StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.