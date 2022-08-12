StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

CHMG stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,912.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,912.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $402,205. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

