StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Chemung Financial Stock Down 1.1 %
CHMG stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 29.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chemung Financial Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,912.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chemung Financial news, Director Ronald M. Bentley sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $203,896.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,912.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $402,205. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.