StockNews.com Downgrades MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MFA Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.94.

NYSE:MFA opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.50%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -338.46%.

In other MFA Financial news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $54,688.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,407. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $7,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,871,000.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

