StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

