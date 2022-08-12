StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
Further Reading
