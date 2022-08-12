StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.39% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.