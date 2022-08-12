StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
NYSE THM opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58.
About International Tower Hill Mines
