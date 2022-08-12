StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

