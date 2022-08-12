StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 41.21%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

