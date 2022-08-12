Stock Buyback Plan Initiated by H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Down 1.5 %

HRB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.79. 3,228,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,408. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $45.87.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 579.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.