Stipend Price Tops $0.0119 on Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $156,953.35 and $114.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,793.17 or 0.99982975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00048446 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00231036 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00148012 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00268604 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00056978 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004686 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,190,895 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

