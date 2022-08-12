Stifel Nicolaus Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$72.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.82.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN traded up C$2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 160,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.89. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

