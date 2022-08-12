Stephens Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $26.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZEK. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.