STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SNVVF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS SNVVF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.06. 55,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,218. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

