Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Stem Stock Performance
Stem stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Stem has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.43.
About Stem
