Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) is Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s 7th Largest Position

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,235 shares during the period. Stellantis makes up 1.7% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $79,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 86,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

