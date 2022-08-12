Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Stella-Jones from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.43.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

TSE SJ traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$40.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,289. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.79. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$30.54 and a 52 week high of C$46.51.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.7299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

