Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SJ. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.14.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

SJ traded up C$0.40 on Friday, hitting C$40.39. 79,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,756. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.54 and a twelve month high of C$46.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.7299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

