Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

STLJF traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $31.67. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

