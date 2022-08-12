Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Stelco Price Performance

Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.