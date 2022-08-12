Stelac Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,548,520 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53.

