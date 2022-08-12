Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 785 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

TIP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.35. The company had a trading volume of 72,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,199. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.27.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

