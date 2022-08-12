Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 46,128 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,128 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.90. 631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,559. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67.

