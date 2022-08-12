Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 367 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,352 shares of company stock worth $72,423,471. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $9.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,356.35. 944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,997. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,218.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,307.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

