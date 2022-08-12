Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,601 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FMC by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in FMC by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 1.8 %

FMC stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

