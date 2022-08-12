Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,781 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after buying an additional 1,136,144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,433,000 after buying an additional 830,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,648,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. 21,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,433. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

