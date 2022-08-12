Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $307,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 91,923 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WST traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,697. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

