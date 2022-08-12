Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,770 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,217,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 92,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $101.58.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.