Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up 2.2% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,256,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,087,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.03. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,267. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.08 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.86.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

