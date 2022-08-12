STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Achieves $127.75 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $127.75 million and approximately $28.21 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,987.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00037245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00069523 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

