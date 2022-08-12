Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the business services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Stantec has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $48.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Stantec by 38.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after buying an additional 327,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 189.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 149.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,067 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter valued at $3,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Stantec by 1,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

