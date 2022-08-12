Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 60,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $203.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.72.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

