Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.30. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 519 shares trading hands.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.39.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

