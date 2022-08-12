Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in July

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the July 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. 26,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,256. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Stories

