STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Issues Earnings Results

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.
STAAR Surgical Stock Up 16.7 %
STAA stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 152.28 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08.
In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
