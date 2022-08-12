STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Issues Earnings Results

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 16.7 %

STAA stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 152.28 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,339,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

