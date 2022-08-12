Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider John Scott Neal Sells 2,565 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,801. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

