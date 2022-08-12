Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.90 million-$65.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.64 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

SPT stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.54. 597,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,641. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.10.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,357.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,548 shares of company stock worth $3,680,014 in the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sprout Social by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

