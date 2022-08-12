Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Sprague Resources Stock Performance
SRLP opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $495.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $21.98.
Sprague Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently -45.79%.
Institutional Trading of Sprague Resources
Sprague Resources Company Profile
As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.
