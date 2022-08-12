Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Sprague Resources Stock Performance

SRLP opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $495.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently -45.79%.

Institutional Trading of Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter worth about $69,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.